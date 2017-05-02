Nigeria: Nurses Donate Meningitis Drugs to Katsina

Katsina — The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has donated drugs and other medical equipment valued at about N3m to Katsina State government for the treatment of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) in the state.

The Daily Trust reports that Katsina is among the worst hit states with about 60 recorded deaths since the recent outbreak.

The Deputy National President, Musa Mamman said the donation was a show of support and solidarity for the ongoing efforts at curtailing the epidemic, adding that the association was ready to partner with the government to address the situation.

The General Secretary of the association, Thomas Shettima, said similar donations were made to Sokoto State and that more states would get theirs with time.

The Permanent Secretary Katsina State Ministry of Health, Dr. Kabir Mustafa said following prompt interventions, no new cases of the disease had been recorded in the state.

He said, about N18m had so far been expended by the state on purchase of vaccines and other essential commodities to tackle the CSM issues across the 18 most affected local governments of the state.