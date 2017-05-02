74,963 candidates registered to sit for the National Form Six Examinations are expected to sweat it out across the country, beginning this morning. National Council for Technical Education (NACTE) Executive Secretary Charles Msonde disclosed in Dar es Salaam yesterday that 63,102 of the candidates are in formal schools-- 38,618 of them boys and 24,484 are girls.

He said the rest, 11,861, were private candidates made up of 7,652 males and 4,209 females, and that the examinations are expecting to end on May 19th this year. Last year, 65,585 formal secondary education candidates were registered for the final Form Six exams alongside 9,311 private candidates.

"All preparations have been completed ... including the supply of examinations, answering booklets and all necessary documents related to examinations on the Mainland and Isles," he explained.

Dr Msonde added that the NACTE would likely to call on the Regional Councils' examination committees to make sure all procedures for operating examination were observed effectively including assuring the safety of examination centres in order to avoid cheating.

He also called on examination supervisors to conduct the exams with seriousness they deserved ... with 'highest rate of integrity' and warned that the council would take strict measures to "those who will go against the procedures of operating exams."

Dr Msonde further cautioned that the council would take action against anyone involved in cheating - all in keeping with "the principles of public service and the law of the country, including canceling the results of the candidates who are found involved in acts of fraud."

"All stakeholders are requested to provide information to relevant bodies on the identify of a person or group of persons involved in cheating during the exams," he stressed.

The exams CEO wished all the candidates best in their performance, saying the teachers had since done their bit in preparing for the tasks that begin today.