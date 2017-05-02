2 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Banks Hike Interest Rates to Attract Deposits - Bank of Tanzania

Tagged:

Related Topics

Commercial banks have increased interest rates on time deposits in a bid to fill the gap of acute shortage of liquidity affecting most financial institutions.

According to the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) monthly economic review for March this year shows that the overall interest rate on time deposits rose to around 10.29 percent compared with 8.99 percent in the previous month and 9.14 percent in corresponding period 2016.

Lending rate rose to an average of 17.66 percent compared with 16.01 and percent 16.43 percent, respectively.

The rise in deposit interest rates is associated with the efforts of commercial banks to attract deposits in the wake of transfer of public deposits to the BoT whilst that of lending rate is attributable to an increased risk of premium following a rise in non-performing loans in the recent months.

Consistent with the high demand for treasury bills, the overall weighted average yield fell to an average of 15.02 percent in February 2017 from the 15.27 percent in the corresponding period in 2016. The yield was also lower than 18.52 percent last year.

The overnight inter-bank cash market rate decreased to 7.93 percent in February 2017 from 10.07 percent in the preceding month.

The overall inter- bank cash market rate fell to 8.68 percent from 10.50 percent.

Tanzania

High Non-Performing Loans May Derail Growth

Presently most bank's quarterly audited financial reports indicates that these banks are experiencing high levels of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.