Nigeria: VVF - Expert Warns Against Delay in Seeking Medical Care

An Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gyneacology, Dr. Hajara Umar, has cautioned expectant mothers against delay in seeking medical care to avoid Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF).

She gave the advice in Abuja at the First Quarterly Medical Lecture Series for Muslim Women, themed "Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF): Facts and Misconceptions," organised by the Muslim Empowerment and Welfare Foundation in collaboration with Islamic Medical Association of Nigeria (IMAN).

She listed prolonged/obstructed labour, delay in seeking quality obstetric care and malnutrition as some of the causes of VVF.

VVF, she noted, is not limited to teenage mothers, adult women could also suffer fistula if proper care is not taken.

A Consultant Obstetrician/Gyneacologist, Dr. Hauwa Muhammad revealed that Nigeria recorded 40% of two million VVF cases worldwide, blaming the high number on delay in visiting medical centres when the need arises.

"Some pregnant women, especially those from rural hinterlands take unnecessary time to decide before going to the hospital for medical treatment," she said.

She, however, lamented that women with VVF were often abandoned by families and became helpless and destitute on the street.

"Whatever sickness people suffer should not be a reason why they should be abandoned," she said, urging women with VVF to always seek assistance.

"There are many places, VVF centres across the country where patients get treatment at a much subsidised rate and there are lots of NGOs and philanthropists treating women with VVF," she added.