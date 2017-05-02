Tanzania: Yanga Focus On Vodacom Premier League After Hiccup

Mwanza — Defending champions Young Africans have now turned focus on the Premier League fixture following a disastrous exit from Azam Sport Federation Cup (ASFC).

The Jangwani Street club crashed out of the tournament after bowing 1-0 to the hosts Mbao FC in the tournament's semi final match at CCM Kirumba Stadium over the weekend. The team's official said here after the loss that their immediate focus was their match against Tanzania Prisons to be held this weekend at the National Stadium.

The team's assistant head coach Juma Mwambusi has said winning the remaining matches of the league is the main task at the moment, short of it, the team would lose all titles. There are 21 points to chase for Yanga do they win all 7 remaining matches.

Speaking after the loss, Mwambusi said his players played well despite missing various chances. Mbao were awarded the winning goal by defender Vicent Andrew 'Dante' who netted into his own goal in an attempt to clear Pius Buswita's cross in the 26th minutes.

The former Tanzania Prison, Mbeya city and Moro United coach, hopes his team will bounce back and win their remaining matches an the championship altogether.

Yanga who have notched 56 points from 25- match outing are placed three-points behind leaders Simba who command the helm with 59 points after playing 27 matches. They are poised to reclaim the drivers' seat do they beat Tanzania Prisons on Saturday.

Leaders Simba will be facing African Lyon on the same date. It is not only the race for the title that makes this weekend league matches draw much attention, fight to stay in the league also is worth to consider this week.

The match between relegation haunted Toto African and JKT will witness the other side of coin. With 5 matches remaining, JKT Ruvu are still at the bottom of the table with 23 points while Majimaji with 26 points are slightly placed above them at the 15th position. Also relegation threatened Toto African are placed 14th with 26 points. Ndanda FC, who travel to Shinyanga to face hosts Stand United, are not far from the danger zone either.

The Mtwarabased side is placed 13th with 30 points while Mbao FC who face third-placed Azam in Dar es Salaam also face a relegation danger with 30 points.

Meanwhile, Mbao FC head coach Etienne Ndairagije lauded his players for a spirited show that earned the team a place in the final for the first time. "Our players worked very hard in both halves and we managed to defend our goal bravery.

Yanga is a good team but we didn't care about that as our target was to beat them and advance to the final," said the former Vital O coach. Commenting about their preparation about Simba in the final, Etienne said it's too difficult to talk about Simba.

"I cannot talk about finals at the moment, but we are now planning strategies to ensure we win our premier league match against Azam FC. I am still confident that we will win our premier league matches so as we can stay in the ongoing premier league matches," Etienne said.

Ndairagije said they will resume with training tomorrow in order to prepare for their next weekend fixture against Azam FC at Chamazi complex in Dares- salaam.