Tanzania: Under-17 Boys Eye Build Up's Clean Sheet

Optimism is apparently riding high among the national U-17 team, Serengeti Boys, players ahead of their debut campaign at the African Youth Championship finals, kicking off from May 14 to 28, 2017.

The Tanzanian youngsters registered their third consecutive build-up victory after edging out Cameroon 1-0 in Yaoundé in an international friendly. Striker Ally Ng'anzi's solitary goal in the 36th minute settled the closely-contested game witnessed by Cameroonian football legend Roger Milla.

Serengeti Boys first-choice goalkeeper, Ramadhani Kabwili, speaking post match, said the hard-fought win would massively boost their confidence going into the continental youth finals. The eagle-eyed young custodian optimistically looked past the group stage of the AYC finals when he envisaged another meeting with the young Indomitable Lions.

"It was not an easy game because Cameroon boast a good home record, previous records show that they have won all their games at home. "It was a tough game and good test for us, they're in a different group and I believe we're going to meet them again from the semi-final stage.

"I believe this win will prove good for us and it's a gift for Tanzanians." Kabwili called on Tanzanians to rally behind the team, oozing confidence that they will excel in the African finals and book a place in FIFA finals slated for India.

Serengeti Boys arrived in Yaounde on the back of 2-1 double wins against Morocco and ensured they did their confidence no harm with yet another morale-boosting win against Cameroon. The Boys have played a total of six strength-testing games since launching official training camp in preparation for the upcoming AYC finals.

They twice beat Burundi 3-0 and 2-0 on March 30 and April 1, in matches played at the Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba.

They played out a 2-2 draw against Ghana's Black Starlets on April 3 at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam. Shime's youngsters are expected to play another game against Cameroon tomorrow before flying out to Gabon next Sunday ready for their debut campaign at the continental showpiece.

Serengeti Boys are slotted in Group B alongside Mali, Niger and Angola. Mali were cleared to compete after their suspension was lifted by FIFA last Sunday.

Cameroon will compete in Group A against hosts Gabon, Guinea and Ghana. The top four teams will qualify for the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.