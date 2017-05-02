Uganda: MP to Table Legislation Against Genocide

Kampala — West Budama South MP Jacob Oboth-Oboth is in the final stages of introducing a private member's Bill aimed at fighting genocide and mass atrocities.

The Prevention of Genocide Commission Bill 2015, one of the Bills that were not completed by the 9th Parliament, is set to come back to the House, Mr Oboth said.

"That Bill should have been brought by government because it is meant to enforce an international protocol to which government is a signatory," Mr Oboth, also chairperson of the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee told Daily Monitor on phone.

He said had the Bill become law already, it would be the most suitable legal instrument to address the recent clashes between government security forces and the Rwenzururu Kingdom royal guards that saw at least 100 people dead.

"It is the only law that could have covered what is in Kasese; we need to even control the language of politicians given our history and what happened to Rwanda in 1994," he said.

At a Friday stakeholders' meeting meant to drum up support for the incoming legislation, Parliament's Human Rights Committee chairperson Jovah Kamateeka (NRM, Mitooma) made a case for the legislation.

"It is important to coordinate security authorities for internal purposes and need a law to establish this body under a certain ministry to carry out research, feed information and prevent genocide in the country," she said.

The draft Bill, which Daily Monitor has seen, seeks to prescribe life imprisonment for individuals found guilty of perpetuating the heinous crime.

"A person who performs any act of genocide as defined in Section 2 commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for life as stipulated in the International Criminal Court Act," reads Clause 5 (1) of the Bill.

Mr Oboth said he is due to obtain another certificate of financial implication from the Ministry of Finance since the Bill was carried forward from the previous Parliament.

On whether the Bill will stop genocide, Internal Affairs State minister Mario Obiga Kania said the law may not stop such an occurrence in the country, "but it can be preventive."

"The Bill can be preventive according to how it will be implemented and how people look at; it can be helpful in penalising convicts," Mr Obiga said.

Asked whether the proposed legislation is necessary and whether there are genuine threats to slide into genocide, the deputy director of the government Media Centre, Col Shaban Bantaliza, said it is not government's business to comment on a private member's Bill.

"These individuals who drafted the Bill should defend it, not the government, and see that it is passed and implemented," Col Bantariza told Daily Monitor in a telephone interview.

The issues at hand

The Bill. The Prevention of Genocide Commission Bill 2015 defines genocide as acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.

Examples. The acts include killing members of a group, causing serious bodily or mental harm, imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group and forcibly transferring children of the group to another group, among others.