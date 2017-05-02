Kampala — Justice Benjamin Kabiito, the chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), has said the ongoing recruitment exercise to fill several vacant judges' positions including that of Deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma will last until July.

While explaining the recruitment timeline last Thursday to magistrates under their umbrella association of Uganda Judicial Officers' Association (UJOA) led by Mr Godfrey Kaweesa, Justice Kabiito said the month of May will be used to carry out thorough background checks of the applicants.

Shortlisting

He added that the months of June and July will be a period of shortlisting, interviews and coming up with a list of qualified candidates, which will be forwarded to the President for a decision.

About a fortnight ago, the JSC, a government body mandated to recruit and discipline errant judicial officers, sent out invites to different colleges such as the Judiciary, Directorate of Public Prosecutions, and Uganda Law Society inviting them to select suitable candidates to apply for the various vacant posts.

Besides the call to fill up the position of Justice Kavuma that falls vacant on September 29 when he clocks the mandatory retirement age of 70, there are other vacancies that exist in the Judiciary.

They include two vacancies in the Supreme Court (highest court in the land), four vacancies in the Court of Appeal/Constitutional Court and 16 vacancies in the High Court.

As justice Kabiito gave out the timeline, he emphasised that integrity will be the main determining factor for one to be recruited to the prestigious position of a judge.

"Integrity is the ultimate bedrock of the Judiciary and it's going to be the main premium among the considerations that we are going to make," Justice Kabiito told the more than 10 magistrates who had paid him a courtesy call at his office last week. "We shall look for your records and do background checks. The other aspect we shall look for during this recruitment exercise is education because judicial officers should keep abreast with trends," he added.

"Some of your colleagues I know have two or three masters degrees. You are aware of this and that is the way to go. You shouldn't be shy about going back to study," he added.

Deadline

According to the recruitment timeline for judges issued out by the JSC two weeks ago, the deadline for suitable candidates to submit their relevant academic credentials under confidential cover, lapsed yesterday.

The secretary to JSC, Dr Rose Nassali Lukwago, declined to reveal how many candidates had expressed interest in taking up Justice Kavuma's.

However, Dr Nassali briefly said they expect about 100 applications for all the vacant positions that are up for grabs.

The issues at hand

The law. Uganda's Constitution provides that a judge of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal/Constitutional Court retires upon clocking the age of 70, while those of the High Court retire upon clocking the age of 65.

Qualification. For one to be appointed a High Court judge, an advocate should have practiced law for at least 10 years.

Different view. Mr Kabiito's method of recruitment of judicial officers is slightly different from that preferred by his predecessor, Mr James Ogoola. He writes to relevant government agencies, including the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions and the Uganda Law Society to nominate suitable candidates. Mr Ogoola, on the other hand, used to advertise the vacant positions in the media.