Uganda: Suspended Minister Kabafunzaki Explains Labour Day Absence

Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor

Embattled Junior Labour Minister Herbert Kabafunzaki.

Despite being under suspension after his controversial arrest and on-going prosecution, embattled Junior Labour Minister Herbert Kabafunzaki's image hovered over yesterday's Pallisa celebrations.

President Museveni, who warned thieving government officials that their actions are self-destructing as they will surely be caught, made a veiled reference to the Minister's and two Ministry of Finance officials' arrest, which he termed "fortunate."

"... any politician or civil servant who involves himself or herself in corruption will have endangered himself or herself; we shall not only wait to catch you red-handed as has fortunately happened recently," said the President, adding "Even by auditing your actions, we can know that you are corrupt."

Mr Kabafunzaki, out on bail, skipped the event where speaker after speaker urged the President to tighten his grip on corruption.

Asked why he skipped the event, Mr Kabafunzaki, who claimed to have received invitation to the fete, said he was unable to attend because he is currently in the village.

"I am in the village, yes I had got an invitation earlier but you know I am in the village so I did not attend the event," said Mr Kabafunzaki in an early morning telephone conversation with Daily Monitor.

Mr Museveni, in his written but unread speech, said frustrating an investor will on and of itself constitute corruption.

"Delaying a credible investor is, ipso facto (by that very fact or act), corruption, we shall not need any other evidence," read the speech in part.

The President's newfound method of dangling baits to net suspected corrupt officials has attracted praise and disdain from critics and admirers, depending on who you speak to.

Critics accuse the President of unduly extending one favour too many to foreign investors at the expense of struggling indigenous ones, a charge the presidency dismisses.