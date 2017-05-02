Ethiopia: Makeover

Awash International Bank (AIB) announced the change of its logo of 22 years, as part of its re-branding effort. The Bank will now be known as just Awash Bank, with a logo designed by Brand Integrated, a consulting company from Kenya. The company was selected after winning an open bid from both local and international bidders. The company forwarded the logo and name after researching the Bank's place in the market, where its findings concluded that people call it simply, "Awash Bank."

The 10-year strategic road-map for the transformation of Awash Bank is developed by KPMG, one of the four largest consulting firms globally.

Launched with a paid up capital of 23.1 million Br, in 1996, its paid-up capital has reached to 2.7 billion Br, with deposits of 30 billion Br.

The founding and existing shareholders, board members, and senior government officials were amongst those that attended the event where the new logo was launched. Tsehay Shiferaw, CEO of the Bank, noted that the new brand would be used together with the previous until the market get accustomed to it. Tiruneh Mitafa , vice governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE); Tabour Wami, (centre) chairperson of AIB; and Tsehay toasted at the launching event held at the Hilton Hotel on April 28, 2017.