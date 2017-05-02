2 May 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Osinbajo - Breast and Gynae Centre Will Save Nigerian Women From Dying

By Martins Ifijeh

The establishment of Breast and Gynae Centre in Nigeria will help to address the several health challenges peculiar to Nigerian women, and aid the reduction of medical tourism in the country, the wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Oludolapo Osinbajo, has said.

She said the centre, which is the first state-of-the-art medical and wellness centre dedicated to women's health in the country has been designed to address not only the clinical needs of women, but the emotional, psychological and physical needs of the Nigerian women, who are often times unable to get all required therapies in one place.

Osinbajo, who spoke during the inauguration of the centre, which is a new addition to the Reddington Hospital Group, said every woman deserves the care the centre hopes to address.

"There are many women who need help in areas of breast cancer, fibroid, gynaecology, among others. Reddington has taken a bold step to address this. We should all follow suit and help women in need of healthcare.

"Doctors and health workers are like soldiers, they fight for us so we can live. But like soldiers, they need equipments to work. Reddington Hospital team has fulfilled this by providing world class facilities needed in helping our women," she said.

The Chief Executive Officer, Reddington Hospital Group, Dr. Yemi Onabowale, said the centre is a one-stop women's health facility dedicated to caring for women throughout all stages of life.

"The idea is to offer the most advanced, comprehensive and personalised care available. And then put everything under one roof. This is what is lacking in the country, even though there are hospitals focusing on women. Ours will focus on everything woman.

"This centre will give an all-round services in advanced breast care, gynaecological care, primary care, and other specialties such as cardiology, general surgery, ear, eye, nose and throat care," he added.

He said all the equipment at the centre were advanced technologies with the right expertise carefully selected from the United Kingdom, United States and Nigeria to man them and manage the centre.

"Apart from the world class facilities at the Breast and Gynae Centre, Reddington Group, has pioneered a lot of achievements in this country, among which is the fact that we were the first hospital to do a closure of a hole in the heart by a non surgical procedure. We were the first to establish a fully integrated radiology centre, among others.

On her part, the wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu, who survived breast cancer 20 years ago, called on Nigerian women to do self examination on their breasts often, adding that the best way to beat cancer was to detect it on time.

"I was able to defeat cancer because of early detection. Do not say it is just a lump. If you take it for granted it will continue to grow into cancer cells and then spread. By the time you are be ready for treatment, it may be too late," she said.

She called on the hospital management to make the facility affordable so that an average Nigerian woman can access and afford the centre.

