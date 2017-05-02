Ethiopia: "Medical Experts Should Get External Exposure to Strengthen the Country's Vibrant Medical Activities," Dr. Solomon Mamo

interview

Dr. Solomon Mamo Wube was born and grew up in Addis Ababa and attended his primary and secondary education at Shemelis Habte. He left for Romania in 1971 and studied medicine for six years. He served as expertise in General Surgery, Paediatric Surgery, Sport medicine, Emergency medicine, Plastic and Hand surgery. He was also training nurses and medical assistants. He has also published books on Breast Cancer and Sexual Education. Dr. Solomon said, "I could not return home as soon as I completed my studies as there was the red and white terror in Ethiopia. I stayed there although I had a strong will to return home. The Derg regime was threatening the lives of many people irrespective of age and sex at that point in time. When I was at a loss what to do, some of my friends took me to Germany". The Ethiopia Herald had a short stay with Dr. Solomon to share his experience and views to our readers. Excerpts:

Where was your first assignment?

In Germany, I joined the Berlitz Language School to study German language. Then, I served there for more than twenty years, and earned my speciality on general surgery having done a number of major and minor surgeries including vascular surgery, orthopaedic surgery, abdominal surgery, Thoracotomies, hand and plastic surgeries. In 2001, I left for Ghana with a responsibility to organize a Mission Hospital in one of the rural areas of Ghana. I began working as a surgeon, urologist and gynaecologist as one doctor is not limited only to one expertise due to shortage of doctors. I served in Ghana for about 13 years.

What does it take to be a successful surgeon?

One needs to have a good knowledge about human anatomy to be a surgeon. In fact, a good surgeon should know which parts of the body fit with which parts. In the absence of this knowledge, a surgeon cannot be successful at any price. In Europe, you have the whole thing at your doorstep. To be honest, you can also make mistakes as there are difficult parts in surgery. The work causes stress. A good surgeon needs a mental strength, endurance and patience. Despite the stress, the workload and little rest, a good surgeon takes care to avoid errors and is always nice to patients.

In brief, a surgery is a discipline where a surgeon cuts the human body to remove or heal a sickness and tries to save lives. People may come across accident and lose part of their body. Consequently, a surgeon attempts to repair and heal the injured part. Surgeons experience the most stress when they perform surgery. In the same way, when they repair something successfully, they turn out to be in high spirits and are proud of their success. If the damage is very deep and irreparable, they give all their knowledge and energy to repair that. Exposure to many operations, reading, updating one's knowledge and acquire good experience could contribute for better performance in a surgery.

Why did you join medical school?

In fact, I was not aware of my capabilities till my Indian biology teacher; Mr. Cherian at some point inspired me. Actually, I was an average student at that specific juncture Mr. Cherian gave us a test. The test was taken out of ten. Unluckily, I missed three questions and scored seven out of ten. I was happy about the result. However, Mr. Cherian had a different feeling. He ordered me to stand up. When I stood up, he gave me the test result and started to express his deep disappointment about my result. I did not expect that my result was too low that would make him so angry like that. He came within reach and said, "Stand up. You go to Gebaya and sell dinich (meaning you go rather to the market and sell potatoes). I was considering you as one of the best students in the school. Sadly, you got seven out of ten. I expect more from you." I asked myself and determined to work harder. That incidence was in fact the turning point in my educational life. I kept on improving my results from time to time. Besides, I developed a special interest in biology. In due course, I made up my mind to be a medical doctor and thus my dream became a reality.

Then, what motivated you to be a surgeon?

In life there is always a motivating factor. As the saying goes on never say never. At the beginning, I did not want to be a surgeon. However, in one of my summer vacation I went to surgery department to accompany a patient as I did not have to do anything or to go anywhere. When my surgery professor saw me there he summoned me and asked me to take part to the operating theatre. I was surprised by his question and assisted him on an operation. After I did as I was told, the professor asked me if I want to be a surgeon in my future life. At that time, I responded "no". When he asked me why I lost interest to be a surgeon, I told him that I had problems to stand for a longer time and being a surgeon demands to stand for a longer time to perform operations. In a surgery often one has to stand long, mostly a surgeon stands depending on the type of operation variably short, long and sometimes too long. He then said, "I would make a good surgeon out of you." At that time I didn't think that I would be a surgeon. However, I began to develop interests in due time and eventually become a surgeon.

What should be done to strengthen vibrant medical activity in Ethiopia?

To the best of my knowledge, the Ethiopian government should send medical experts to other countries with a view to exchanging ideas on the subject of what they are doing better than us so that the country's vibrant medical activity would be strengthened. What is more, the government should not only prepare a strong plan to eradicate infections in the hospitals but also should often do quality control in different hospitals. The good ones should be rewarded and the bad ones should be warned and even suspended. More to the point, doctors should attend courses. Workshops have a point system every year to update or upgrade their medical knowledge. Without that, the license should not be renewed. The fee for the license should be reduced at least to two years instead of five years as the money can be used for research purposes.

What causes medical errors in hospitals?

Lack of experienced doctors and nurses, lack of systemic and strict handover between nurses and doctors in the shift work could cause medical errors in hospital. In fact, in diagnosing a patient's disease, a team of doctors should be involved. It may be advisable if the pharmacist goes together with the other doctors when doing the daily rounds on delivering medicines double and triple check the route, the dosage, the name of the drug to be given to which patient.

Why do some patients go abroad? Can we conclude that lack of trust could be one reason?

There are many reasons. Even though the know-how is there, the Ethiopian hospitals may not be well-equipped. Many patients complain that the doctors do not explain enough the sicknesses of the patients or the operations they perform. There are also too many complications and the rate of infections are high. Some laboratory examinations and findings are not trustful. There is lack of effective drugs as well as shortage of drugs in general. As a consequence, they do not trust the Ethiopian doctors. Actually, some patients go abroad for treatment just because they have money.

How can we make Ethiopia a medical tourism hub?

Before we try to make Ethiopia a medical hub, we should first do our home work properly to keep our patients here, who go abroad for treatment. We have to learn from failures and try to coop up with the modern way of treating our patients, we should try to teach, train our doctors many times a year in different workshops to catch up with the always changing medical advancement, and quality is more preferred than mass production of medical doctors.

Do you have any coincidence in connection to your profession?

In Germany, I was the only African in the small town I lived. One day, I assigned to a night duty of the hospital. A man who got drunk has been riding a motorcycle and encountered an accident and brought to the hospital. On his arrival to the emergency room, he was unconscious.

I had examined him thoroughly and was not sure whether he lost his conscious due to alcohol consumption or head injury due to the accident. I put him in the intensive care and I was busy the whole night, but on and off went to look if his conscious level has improved. The next day, the doctor on duty came to replace me and I had to hand over to him. Then, I went to the patient to know if he is well orientated and asked him if he knew where he was. He just looked around and hesitated for a moment and said, "I think I am in Africa".

What do you do for a living at this point in time?

Till now I have worked for my flesh, but from now on I work for my soul. I have enough retirement salary so I am no more interested in earning extra money. I came back to my motherland two and half years ago. At this point in time, I teach at Kidane Mehret Self-help School at Aware how to be a good citizen and I read for them every Sunday good educational stories as well organize help from donors at home as well as from abroad. I also help financially as well as in my profession to friends, relatives and needy people.