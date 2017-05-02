Ethiopia: Toiling to Ensure Quality, Equity Healthcare to All

opinion

There is no doubt that Ethiopia's health service coverage has currently reached nearly 100 per cent, but, in terms of ensuring healthcare and equity, a lot is expected from the government, Ministry of Health and other pertinent bodies in the Growth Transformation Plan II.

Due to the relentless efforts for improving the health sector in the last two decades in Ethiopia, presently, a large number of people, more or less, are receiving various health services at lower cost around their villages. Of course, there are also some healthcare services like HIV and TB treatments as well as others that are being offered free of charge. Moreover, needy people's hospital treatment is free in this country.

For over twenty years, several referral hospitals along with thousands of rural health clinics have been built all over the country. Twenty years back, only a handful of medical doctors used to graduate every year but, these days, a number of universities are churning out thousands of medical and nursing students among others.

The nation is now also striving to meet the international standard of one physician to 1000 persons in the shortest time possible. At the same time, Ethiopia is working vigorously towards ensuring national healthcare quality and has just launched a nationwide strategy with a view to improving clinical care outcomes, patient safety and contentedness while increasing access and equity for all segments of the society.

It is true that quality can not be ensured without working hard and acquiring the basic knowledge and the skills requiring to operate and handle high-tech medical equipment. That is why the government is doing its level best in importing a large amount of latest medical devices and products more than ever. It as well has been offering training for medical device operators.

Obviously, this by itself won't ensure healthcare quality so long as all referral hospitals of the nation are not equipped with high-tech medical equipment and do not have the desired and qualified medical practitioners in an equal manner.

Surely, Ethiopia has successfully achieved most of the health related Millennium Development Goals and targets. It would for sure implement the set goals in the national strategy that was openly declared in the end of this month.

As every citizen of this country has equal right of receiving quality healthcare services regardless of geographical locations, educational background, economic status and the like, he/she must be treated in an ethical and professionally responsible manner by the physicians and health workers as a whole.

This is because, on several occasions, some doctors and other workers in the health field are often seen treating outpatients, hospitalized patients and their families without a sense responsibility and belonging.

Aside from working towards ensuring healthcare quality, awareness creation campaigns based on the principle, 'prevention is better than cure', have to be conducted in a sustainable manner.

Let's call a spade a spade, many people in this country do not have the culture to take medical examinations on a regular basis like the people living in the developed countries for various reasons.

This has costed fellow citizens a lot of money to save the lives of their beloved ones as they go to hospital only when their health has deteriorated. Thus, the government needs to put in place soon the pending healthcare insurance policy having brought attitudinal changes in this regard. Above all, ensuring healthcare quality would definitely encourage the general public to develop trust in the state owned hospitals and clinics.

It is definitely encouraging to award hospitals that have preformed outstandingly as such prestigious awards would make them more competitive and stronger in their future endeavours. In all, medical practitioners, health workers, the government and the public at large need to toil away ensuring healthcare quality and equity at hospitals in a more coordinated manner than ever.