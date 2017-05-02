Ethiopia: Replica of Historic Moment

analysis

Nobody was left behind. With traditional weapons, all of them were confronting their enemies armed to the teeth with modern weapons. All of them were oblivious to death. Their heroic sentiment allowed no room for fear. Mothers and fathers as well as the feeble and the fledgling were fighting tooth and nail troops armed to the teeth. If the one got gunned down, the other was sure to replace. Fathers are fighting at the front rattling their sabers a national zeal brimming over their heart. Women were at the back of their husbands healing wounds and inspiring fighters. Children offering offering water. It was a showdown between a sovereign state and anti-freedom colonial power.

Ethiopians had demonstrated unbelievable feat exposing their chests to bullets and swords. Their enemies, the greedy colonial invaders were incapable of displaying a similar gallantry. All the scene mentioned was not a real one, it was just the replica of the Ethio-Italian war in 1896. The scene was displayed via musical theater in front of the 121st Adwa Victory observers.

The theater was jointly staged by the actors from the National Theater and talented youths Adowa Town. Performing as one of the then war lords, Gebretensay Teklehaimanot, a talented young from the town, did take part in the theater. To him, commemorating the day through artistic works will play a significant role in etching history in the minds and hearts of people. Especially youths should remember the sacrifices their forefathers payed through shedding their bloods and fencing the countries boarders with their bones. They should appreciate the freedom of their country.

Leading the warriors in the theater, Gebretensay had related to the feeling which his fore-bearers experienced during the war. "Adwa is a historic water-shade to reiterate sacrifices payed for freedom of all human beings worldwide. Ethiopians led by Emperor Menilik had consummated a David-Goliath type of war with a shining victory. Ethiopians wrung curtains on colonialism,a blood-sucking system imposed on innocent people by brutal means. Therefore, celebrating and commemorating such day accentuating them with theater have a critical role in conjuring up the day in mind.

Another actor Nigussie Gebretensay remembers the tiresome training they underwent for a week in Makalle with fellow actors of the national theater. They have been making the training day and night to make it ready for the 121st Adowa Victory anniversary. And it was successful.

"Nowadays most youths don't have enough understanding about how much immolation had been payed by our patriots to the sovereignty of our motherland." Participating in the theater, Nigussie has got important benefits, honing his talent and rekindling national feeling. Commemorating the day would help the current generation to know the history of the country and forefather's role in protecting the identity and national values. Celebrating the day means granting the needed respect to our forefathers and to promote this astonishing history.

China Tadesse a grade twelve student and dance trainer of the city participated in the musical theater. As to her, the theater was successful in reflecting the then immolation for freedom, the current motive for development and the bright future of the country. As per the shift of the scene in the theater, the actors were swapping their roles. Accordingly, nicknamed China, playing the character of assistant woman in the war just changed her role to civil engineer. This happened because of the theater intention to reflect the then struggle for independence and the current thrust towards development.

"We have tried to show the stamina of our grandparents in defying colonization ignoring their relative weakness. And we were successful for that matter," she said. The day is unique in the history of man kind. And depicting it in the form of art is significant to make it memorable among the current and the coming generation.

One of organizer of the theatre Getinet Tsegaye noted that the theatre had created a better achievement as the war victory gone to Ethiopians. It was successful in reflecting the war and impressing the celebrants. Among other other programmes, the theaters managed to make the anniversary more unique. It is better to transfer message through art than passing it down through words of mouth.

Actress Emebet Woldegebriel from the national theater believed that the theater was successful in depicting this momentous historic incident. All Ethiopians from the four corners of the country had take part in the war which has lately become the symbol of human freedom. The war was very critical in strengthening various ethnic groups into united and strong power that were even capable of defending the country from modern colonial power.

The theatre was successful in reflecting the vigorous achievement of Ethiopians over colonialism through their unbelievable heroic fight and united struggle. Women had played undeniable role. Especially Empress Taitu had great role in halting the water that was pouring to the Italian bastion. Which was a laudable military strategy to drag them to a showdown and memorable defeat. That was impressive. "We are the children of that brave generation and we need to reflect the heroic journey in our future life. Besides, we got the next generation in the theater."

Finally, the people with a just cause won the war and victory sided those who are neglected. Since then, the world is rhyming this historic moment. Historians sharpen their pencils to document this history in a golden color. The unexpected victory became symbol of freedom for all those who are down-looked at that time. Today, Ethiopians are the symbol of defiance for any power considering about their liberty. It as well is becoming a symbol of breaking away from poverty by one's means and resources.