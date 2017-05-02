Ethiopia: Up Scaling Sustainable Land Management to Improve Livelihoods

Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources called on stakeholders to jointly strengthening Sustainable Land Management (SLM) efforts in a bid to prevent land degradation and improve livelihoods.

Speaking at the First Knowledge Fair Conference on SLM Thursday, Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Eyasu Abraha said research institutions; development partners and public offices should exert maximum energy and effort in up scaling SLM practices and ensuring benefit of communities.

"If supported by knowledge driven approaches and practical researches, SLM could assist the nation in realizing its lofty development objectives, including achieving a middle income status by 2025," said Eyasu.

The Ministry has formulated projects such as the Ethiopian Strategic Investment Framework (ESIF) and Sustainable Land Management Programme (SLMP) to scale up best land management practices. The efforts have born fruits in intensifying natural resource rehabilitation activities.

The impacts of climate change are evident everywhere in Ethiopia. There is still a long way to go to rehabilitate nation's natural resources, and the government is highly committed to stir up efforts in areas where vulnerability is high, according to the Minister.

Ethiopia has been registering encouraging achievements in rehabilitating degraded land, World Bank Senior Specialist and Natural Resource Management Team Leader for Financing Environmental and Natural Resources Stephen Danyo told The Ethiopian Herald. The rehabilitation efforts should be supported by job creation for the youth and resolving landlessness of citizens in rural areas.

The other thing that the government should consider is improving the participation of the private sector, according to Stephen. Moreover, various sectors should come together for solutions and ease the burden on the natural resources.

World Bank will keep on financing SLM efforts in the country as the approach assist farmers and pastoral communities in cushioning the impacts of climate change, he added.

Over two hundred participants drawn from various standing committees of the House of Peoples' Representatives and Higher Learning Institutions, development partners and respective State agriculture bureaus took part in the conference held under the theme: 'Sustainable Land Management towards Climate Resilient and Productive Landscapes.'