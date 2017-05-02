Seychelles: President Faure Holds Talks With President of National Assembly of Cuba

press release

Havana Cuba: During the second day of his State Visit in Cuba on Thursday 27th April, President Danny Faure and his delegation met with the President of the National Assembly of People's Power H.E Mr. Esteban Lazo Hernández at the Capitolio National.

President Faure, conveyed his appreciation to H.E Mr Hernández and the Cuban Government for the continuous support rendered by Cuba to Seychelles, through the excellent relations garnered over the years resulting in fruitful cooperation in key areas such as health, education, environment, sports and culture.

President Faure also highlighted that despite Seychelles' and Cuba's different paths and historical context, the two island nations also share important common goals in assigning great value to people centered development.