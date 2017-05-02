Kenya: The Political Tide That Swept Kabogo and His Cohort Away

When the political contest between Kiambu Governor William Kabogo and his friend-turned-foe Kabete MP Ferdinand Waititu escalated to a bruising and brutal battle, the latter vowed to not only kick out the governor, but also ensure all his allies followed him.

And when Mr Waititu kicked off his spirited campaign, he publicly fought other elected leaders who were Mr Kabogo's backers, and asked the electorate to vote them out, anyone who was not in his camp that was later named United for Kiambu.

The streetwise politician even invented a slogan that he used at his rallies: "Rita rĩrĩ turacina nyoka na matumbĩ mayo" (This season, we are cremating the snake and its eggs).

The "snake" was Mr Kabogo, since he is the county chief, the eggs were his allies, and by cremation, Mr Waititu meant to have all of them voted out.

A former adviser to the Presidency on agriculture and food security, James Nyoro, Mr Waititu's running mate, led a team that campaigned for Mr Waititu.

Others in the team included politician John Mugwe, who is making his debut into elective politics, and Aquiline Githendu, who unsuccessfully vied for the Senate seat in 2013.

The team had its preferred candidates for senator, woman representative, MP and ward representative who accompanied Mr Waititu at all his rallies.

VICTORY

For the county seats, the team had Karungo wa Thang'wa as the preferred candidate to dislodge incumbent Kimani Wamatangi, while radio host Gathoni Wamuchomba was the candidate to oust Anna Nyokabi in the woman rep race.

Mr Waititu's political camp also had preferred MP and ward representative candidates, and almost all of them handily won nominations for the seats they are seeking.

Mr Wamatangi was running an independent campaign while Ms Nyokabi who is President Uhuru Kenyatta's cousin was in the same camp with Mr Kabogo who also had former Limuru MP George Nyanja has the preferred senate candidate.

While other county leaders who were not in Mr Waititu's camp were handed embarrassing defeats, Senator Wamatangi defied Mr Waititu-led political wave that affected nearly 90 percent of the elected leaders in the county.

Mr Thang'wa failed to dislodge Ms Wamatangi who is now sure of a re-election, with analysts saying Jubile's ticket in the region is as good as a win

Mr Wamatangi who did not associate himself with any candidate vying for any of the other 74 seats, garnered 206, 282 votes to survive the hurricane that also swept away six MPs and 82 Members of the County Assembly.

Mr Thang'wa garnered 178, 814 votes.

Mr Nyanja was third with 28, 176 votes followed by John Kabogo (7, 110) while former Juja MP Stephen Ndichu came a fourth with 5, 842 votes.

Mr Kabogo lost to Mr Waititu who garnered 353, 604 votes, while he got 69, 916 votes.

DEFEAT

During the primaries which were held on Tuesday, Ms Gathoni garnered 404, 290 votes to give Ms Nyokabi, President Uhuru Kenyatta's kin, who got 28, 874 an embarrassing defeat.

Mr Watitu's camp swept almost all parliamentary seats, apart from in Gatundu North where nominated MCA and former broadcaster Wanjiku Wa Kibe beat incumbent Kigo Njenga and in Juja where incumbent Francis Waititu who was pro-Kabogo retained his seat.

Of interest is how Ms Wanjiku, who previously, worked as a presenter at Kameme FM, and who is perceived to be Mr Kabogo close ally weathered the storm.

In Ruiru, Esther Gathogo who was among the three MPs in the county who were openly backing Mr Kabogo lost to businessman Ng'ang'a King'ara who was in Mr Waititu's camp, while Lari's Mburu Kahangara lost to Jonah Mburu, a perceived Waititu's friend.

Githunguri's Njoroge Baiya, who was the only MP in the county who escaped a similar tide that swept all his colleagues in 2013 had taken a neutral stand in the governor race, but was beaten by a fellow dairy farmer Kago wa Lydia who has been Mr Waititu's supporter.

MPs who were re-elected are Thika's Alice Ng'ang'a who together with Mr Waititu and a section of MPs have sustained war against Mr Kabogo and his administration.

She narrowly beat businessman Patrick Wainaina, popularly known as 'Jungle' due to his Thika based macadamia processor dubbed Jungle Nut, and who was not supporting Mr Waititu.

Kiambu Town's Jude Njomo and his Kikuyu counterpart Kimani Ichung'wa who were sure of a re-election due to their popularities, thrashed Njenga wa Mabati and Owen Wanjiku respectively.

Wamabati and Wanjiku were viewed as Mr Kabogo's projects to fight the two MPs who have been the governor's fierce critics.

Kiambaa's Paul Koinange, another Waititu's backer got his seat back after beating Mr Kariri Njama while in Limuru, John Kiragu who was silent on who he was backing for the county top seat was shown the do by former area MP Pater Mwathi who has been working with Waititu to fight the governor.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria who had cut ties with Governor Kabogo retained his seat after beating Joyce Ngugi, wife to the former MP Jossy Ngugi, and who has been on Kabogo's side while in Kabete, Waititu will be succeeded by his close ally Gathua Wamachukuru who bagged the Jubilee ticket.