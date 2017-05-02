Ghana: 27,000 Register in Ba Under 'Planting for Food and Jobs'

More than 27,000 farmers in the Brong-Ahafo Region have registered to benefit from the 'Planting for Food and Jobs' campaign, Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, said last week.

Speaking at the inauguration of the District Technical Committees for the campaign in Sunyani, the regional minister said 100,000 interested farmers were expected to benefit in the region.

The committees are made up of representatives from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, District Co-coordinating directors, planning officers and farmers.

Mr Asomah-Cheremeh reaffirmed government's commitment to provide storage facilities in every district to address the problem of post-harvest losses.

He said under the campaign, farmers would be supported in the effort to increase production, and advised the unemployed to consider the benefits in farming.

The regional minister said the government has made available ready markets both local and international for beneficiary farmers.

Mr Asomah-Cheremeh reminded the members of the committee of the unique role they play and urged the general public to support them.

Mr Godwin Dzansi, the Dormaa Central Municipal Coordinating Director, on behalf of the committees, thanked the regional minister for the confidence reposed in them, and assured him that they would work to ensure the success of the campaign. GNA