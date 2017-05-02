2 May 2017

Business Day Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: 27,000 Register in Ba Under 'Planting for Food and Jobs'

Tagged:

Related Topics

More than 27,000 farmers in the Brong-Ahafo Region have registered to benefit from the 'Planting for Food and Jobs' campaign, Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, said last week.

Speaking at the inauguration of the District Technical Committees for the campaign in Sunyani, the regional minister said 100,000 interested farmers were expected to benefit in the region.

The committees are made up of representatives from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, District Co-coordinating directors, planning officers and farmers.

Mr Asomah-Cheremeh reaffirmed government's commitment to provide storage facilities in every district to address the problem of post-harvest losses.

He said under the campaign, farmers would be supported in the effort to increase production, and advised the unemployed to consider the benefits in farming.

The regional minister said the government has made available ready markets both local and international for beneficiary farmers.

Mr Asomah-Cheremeh reminded the members of the committee of the unique role they play and urged the general public to support them.

Mr Godwin Dzansi, the Dormaa Central Municipal Coordinating Director, on behalf of the committees, thanked the regional minister for the confidence reposed in them, and assured him that they would work to ensure the success of the campaign. GNA

Ghana

8000 Workers Storm Labour Commission

Business Day Ghana can report that the National Labour Commission (NLC) has, since its establishment, received more… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Business Day Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.