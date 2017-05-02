Zimbabwe: Mujuru's Party Elects Bulawayo Executive

THE Joice Mujuru fronted National People's Party (NPP) Bulawayo chapter has elected its new provincial leadership, replacing the team which had been in office since the former Vice President broke ranks with Zanu PF to venture into opposition politics.

In February 2016 Mujuru, who was unceremoniously kicked out of the ruling party on charges of plotting to oust President Robert Mugabe, formed her own party, the Zimbabwe People's Party (ZPP).

However, she had a fallout with colleagues such as Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa, forcing her to form another political outfit, the National People's Party.

Last month violent scenes rocked Bulawayo NPP's provincial elections forcing the new party to abort the polls.

The new elections, held last Friday, replaced the provincial leadership which was led by Esnath Bulayani.

Fidelis Gwebu was elected the new Bulawayo chairperson and will be deputised by Nqobizitha Madlela who beat veteran politician Albert Mhlanga to the post.

Fikile Dube was replaced as Secretary General by Winnie Moyo while Brighton Makocho was elected as Head of Security.

"Our elections went on very peacefully. We elected the 11 to represent Bulawayo in the NPP National Executive, and the province's core group. We expect nothing but delivery from the new, substantive leaders," said Methuseli Moyo, NPP Bulawayo Province NEC member.

"We have a duty to lead NPP to victory in Bulawayo, and indeed Zimbabwe in 2018, in order to unlock the country's economic prosperity and freedom that has been privatised by Mugabe and his friends and relatives. We have a diverse, capable, young, vibrant and eager team to do the job.

"We have solid structures and support in the province. No one, in fact nothing, will stop NPP from winning the 2018 general and presidential elections, with or without the coalition."

The party which recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Morgan Tsvangirai-led Movement for Democratic Change, is set to hold its inaugural congress next month.

Below is the full of the substantive executive structure voted in:

Main Provincial Executive Committee (PEC)

Fidelis Gwebu (Chairperson)

Nqobizitha Madlela (Vice Chairperson)

Winnie Moyo (Secretary General)

Nkosinathi Hove (Head Mobilisation)

David Moyo (Treasurer)

Brighton Makocho (Head of Security)

Women Wing PEC Top Six

Sithandekile Ndlovu (Chairperson )

Merjury Manzini (Vice Chair)

Petronella E Ncube (SG)

Netsai Jiho (Head of Mobilisation)

Siphathisiwe Nyathi (Treasurer)

Joyline Maziti (Head of Security )

Freedom Fighters Wing Top Six

Thomson Ndlovu (Chairperson)

Elizabeth Ndlovu (Vice Chair)

Amos Mbombi (Secretary General)

Gladys Sibanda (Vice Secretary General)

Nomsa Moyo (Treasurer)

Willias Dube (Mobilisation)

Thomas Ntuta (Head of Security)

Youth Wing Top Six

Shelton Sithole (chairperson)

Moirah Moyo (Vice Chair)

Belinda Mpofu (SG)

Monalisa Mpofu (Treasure)

Velile Ndlovu (Security)

Cacisani Ndlovu (Head of Mobilisation)