After am elimination from the 2018 Championship of African Nations (Chan) preliminary round following a 0-2 aggregate loss to Madagascar's Barea at the weekend, Malawi national team coach Ronny van Geneugdenhas admitted that he is feeling the pressure.

However, he says the pressure is normal in the game and that he must be given time to develop a lasting philosophy for success rather than merely tasked with hitting short-term targets.

"There is always pressure in this game and when you cannot work under pressure, then this is not your job. You have to quit," said the Belgian tactician, who has only been with the Flames for less than a month.

" So, yes, there is pressure," conceded van Geneugden

The coach said it's right for everybody to reflect.

Van Geneugden said he see more players with "special qualities".