1 May 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Rvg Admits He Is Feeling the Pressure - Malawi Coach Must Be Given Time to Develop a Philosophy

Tagged:

Related Topics

After am elimination from the 2018 Championship of African Nations (Chan) preliminary round following a 0-2 aggregate loss to Madagascar's Barea at the weekend, Malawi national team coach Ronny van Geneugdenhas admitted that he is feeling the pressure.

However, he says the pressure is normal in the game and that he must be given time to develop a lasting philosophy for success rather than merely tasked with hitting short-term targets.

"There is always pressure in this game and when you cannot work under pressure, then this is not your job. You have to quit," said the Belgian tactician, who has only been with the Flames for less than a month.

" So, yes, there is pressure," conceded van Geneugden

The coach said it's right for everybody to reflect.

Van Geneugden said he see more players with "special qualities".

Malawi

President Admits Minimum Wage Too Low

President Peter Mutharika has said his administration will ensure it raise a minimum wage from the current K687.70 per… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.