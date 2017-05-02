Zimbabwe: I Will Not Accept Defeat Next Year - Tsvangirai

Opposition MDC-T President Morgan Tsvangirai says he will not accept any election outcome which is not a victory for party.

The country's largest opposition to emerge since independence in 1980, the MDC-T has been troubling President Robert Mugabe's Zanu PF since its formation in 1999.

In the 2008 elections, Tsvangirai defeated Mugabe in the first round of the Presidential elections but failed to secure an outright majority to avoid a run-off vote, resulting in the MDC-T leader accepting to share power the his Zanu PF nemesis.

The labour movement-born opposition party, however, suffered a thumping defeat at the hands of Zanu PF in the 2013 vote, an outcome it continues to dispute, saying that the polls were rigged.

Addressing thousands of people gathered to commemorate Workers Day in Dzivaresekwa, Harare, Monday, Tsvangirai said he will contest any outcome which is not in favour of his movement in next year's elections.

"There is no outcome which we will accept which is not victory for the opposition," Tsvangirai said.

"I am now acting the Trump way (US President) who said during his election campaign rallies that he was not going accept any defeat.

"In 2018 if I do not win the election I will reject the outcome," said Tsvangirai to the cheering crowd.

The former premier, who has been endorsed by opposition political parties operating under the National Electoral Reforms Agenda (NERA) to lead the coalition, said they are now the majority in Zimbabwean politics.

"It's very simple, how can a minority win against the majority," he said.

"How does a minority, divided, fragmented and imploding, win against a united opposition and a united alternative to the people?"

Tsvangirai said unlike in the previous elections when opposition political parties would go for elections "divided", this time under NERA, Zanu PF is going to lose.

"It's now good that all the political parties this time have realized that only unity is the only way to defeat Zanu PF," he said.