Zimbabwe: Cresta Churchill Hotel Refurbishes

Work is at an advanced stage on the major refurbishment of bedrooms and suites at Bulawayo's Cresta Churchill Hotel, designed to create a stylish and modern accommodation offering at one of the city's best-known hotels.

The first set of refurbished rooms already complete and was available for guests staying during one of the busiest periods of the year for the hotel; the 58th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair time.

Glenn Stutchbury, chief executive of Cresta Hotels, said work being undertaken included complete refitting of bathrooms, introduction of electronic keys, installation of flat-screen televisions, new bedroom floors, international plug points, USB chargers and other fittings, as well as repainting.

"Cresta Churchill is the flagship hotel for Zimbabwe's second city and this refurbishment will create an accommodation offering second to none, suitable for the business and leisure travellers who make this their hotel of choice," he said.

The hotel was opened in 1974 and is situated in the city's southern suburbs on the main route to the famed Matobo Hills National Park and world heritage site.

It is close to suburbs, industrial areas and the central business district, and is a favoured venue for small to medium-sized conferences and banqueting events.

Cresta Hotels is undertaking a drive to recruit more conference business to the hotel, and to encourage greater use of its popular restaurant, The Inglenook, by city residents and by visitors staying at other hospitality venues across the city.

"We completed the first phase of the refurbishment in time for ZITF (soon after) we shall move onto the second phase and have this completed in time for another busy period, that of the annual Mine Entra Expo and Conference in July.

"We are pleased with the stylish and modern look of the new bedrooms and suites and we are confident these will quickly earn a reputation for being the best in the market in Bulawayo.

"What we have sought is ease and convenience, as well as a classy, clean look that suits all travelling types, both local and international," said Mr Stutchbury.

Cresta Hotels operates four other hotels in Zimbabwe: Cresta Lodge, Cresta Jameson and Cresta Oasis Hotel and Apartments in Harare, as well as Cresta Sprayview at Victoria Falls. In addition, it runs a selection of leading hotels in Botswana and one in Zambia.