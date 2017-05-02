Angola: Politicians Urged to Respect Electoral Results - Bishop

Luanda — The chairman of the Union of Churches of the Holy Spirit (UIESA), Bishop Manuel Inocêncio de Sousa, on Saturday urged on political parties competing in the general elections of August 23, 2017 to respect the electoral results, for expressing the will of the people.

The religious leader made this appeal in statements to the press under the thanksgiving service in favor of the general elections in Angola, which aimed to sensitize citizens to a conscious vote.

According to the bishop, Angolans should vote responsibly and in politicians capable of continuing to walk in the path of development registered in the last 15 years of effective peace.

He said that the general election is another opportunity for Angolans to consolidate peace and democracy.

To him, Angola must be led by appropriate and responsible people. "The Angolan people must know how to choose their candidate, because the whole nation places, as leaders, people who make it stronger and more powerful".

Bishop Manuel Inocêncio thinks that political parties have to run for the elections, having as priority the interests of the country and of the Angolan people, using speeches that do not harm the dignity of others and that guide the consolidation of peace and democracy.