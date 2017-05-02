2 May 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: IG, Traditional Rulers to Hold Security Summit On Herdsmen, Farmers Clashes

By Paul Obi

Abuja — In an effort to stem the tide of herdsmen and farmers clashes across the country, the Inspector General of Police (IG), Ibrahim K. Idris, will hold a national security summit with traditional rulers and other stakeholders across board.

The security summit is coming on the heels of presidential directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to the IG demanding immediate solution to the lingering crisis.

Notwithstanding the directive, issued last month, scores of persons have been attacked by herdsmen and properties worth millions of naira destroyed.

Police spokesman, Moshood Jimoh, explained that "all stakeholders invited for the national security summit on farmers-pastoralists clashes, kidnapping and other forms of violent crimes in Nigeria, that the summit will be held on May 11 and 12, 2017 at International Conference Centre, Abuja from 10a.m. in the morning daily."

Jimoh added: "The IG recognises the concerns which all the stakeholders have registered towards the success of the summit and hereby expresses sincere appreciation and gratitude to the special guest of honour of the summit, the Chairman of the summit.

"The 36 state governors and the FCT Minister, and guest of honour of the summit, other ministers invited, service chiefs, government functionaries, traditional rulers, religious leaders, members of the organized private sector, captains of industry, heads of other sister security and safety agencies, leaders of herdsmen and farmers associations, resource persons and intellectuals, women and youth groups, opinion leaders, stakeholders and other invited guests for their acknowledgements to attend the summit."

