1 May 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Girabola2017 - 1º De Agosto Goal Keeper's Performance Highlighted

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — 1º de Agosto assistant coach, Ivo Traça, praised the performance of his team?s goal keeper Julião, during the Sunday match against Interclube for the 12th round of the national first division football championship (Girabola2017), played at Luanda?s 11 de Novembro stadium.

Speaking to the press at the end of the match, which 1º de Agosto beat Interclube by 1-0, the Ivo Traça said it was not ease to replace the two main goal keepers, Dominique and Tony Cabaça both injured.

He added that it was the second match played by the third goal keeper Julião, who had to immediately replace the two first options, but step by step he is meeting the demands of the technical team, which is not that ease.

With this result, 1º de Agosto rose to the second place with 27 points, while Interclube dropped to the eighth place with 17 points.

Sagrada Esperança lead the competition with 28 points.

Angola

USA - Sonangol Divulges Services of Sector At International Conference

Greater divulgence of the national oil and gas capacities as well as investment attraction are Angola's top bets in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.