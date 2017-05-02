Angola: Girabola2017 - 1º De Agosto Goal Keeper's Performance Highlighted

Luanda — 1º de Agosto assistant coach, Ivo Traça, praised the performance of his team?s goal keeper Julião, during the Sunday match against Interclube for the 12th round of the national first division football championship (Girabola2017), played at Luanda?s 11 de Novembro stadium.

Speaking to the press at the end of the match, which 1º de Agosto beat Interclube by 1-0, the Ivo Traça said it was not ease to replace the two main goal keepers, Dominique and Tony Cabaça both injured.

He added that it was the second match played by the third goal keeper Julião, who had to immediately replace the two first options, but step by step he is meeting the demands of the technical team, which is not that ease.

With this result, 1º de Agosto rose to the second place with 27 points, while Interclube dropped to the eighth place with 17 points.

Sagrada Esperança lead the competition with 28 points.