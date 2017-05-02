Moçâmedes — The governor of the south-east Namibe province, Rui Falcão, assessed on Friday the ongoing works at Praia Amélia and 5 de Abril social housing projects in Moçâmedes municipality.

During the field visit, the official assessed the construction of the health and children centers, schools, administrative areas, water abstraction and supply center, sewerage and electric systems,

He also received detailed explanations on the degree of execution of the referred works from the technicians of the Chinese construction company.

Speaking to Angop at the end of the visit, the deputy-governor for technical and infrastructural affairs, António Correia, said the visit served its purpose of assessing the way the works are being carried out and the level of accomplishment of the housing delivery deadline.