President Peter Mutharika has conceded corruption is record high in Malawi and is strangling the economy.

Mutharika said this on Monday in Blantyre when he participated in the commemoration of Labour Day.

"There is corruption in government, in CSOs, in NGOs, everywhere," said the President.

This is the first time Mutharika has made a public admission on the issue after the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) and other civil society organisations.

Donors have also expressed concern over rampant corruption, citing the awarding of a major water project to Khato Civils as an example.

Mutharika, however, dismissed reports that he was shielding seven corrupt cabinet ministers.

He said those with evidence should come forward and he would take action.

Mutharika however said the issue of seven corrupt cabinet ministers was concocted by a newspaper editor in colloboration with a parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman.

It was a direct reference to Malawi News and PAC deputy chairman Kamlepo Kalua.

"I am challenging them to come forward with evidence otherwise they should shut up," he said. Mutharika also said he had directed the graft busting body, the ACB, the Fiscal police and the director of Public Prosecutions to be tough on corruption.

He rejected allegations that the state prosecution agencies target opposition members only. Speaking on issues of workers, Mutharika said he has directed the minister of Labour, Manpower Development and Sports to start talks with employers and unions to increase the minimum wage which is at K600 per day.