Uganda: NRC - Leader Ssebuguzi Hoping to Last Distance

Kampala — Thanks to two second places finishes in the opening rounds of the NRC and victory in the Kayunga rally on Sunday, the crew of Ronald Ssebuguzi and Leon Ssenyange is now top of the standings.

The Shell-sponsored team, who had a torrid time last season when they only managed to finish three events only, dominated the two-day event with a near-perfect race.

While their championship rivals were dropping out one by one, Ssebuguzi and Ssenyange managed to stay on the road before bringing back their Kisodde in a time of 01:24:03, some four minutes and 22 seconds over second-placed Christakis Fitidis.

"We went into the event confident after our good start to the season. Now that we are top, we want to maintain the spot," Ssebuguzi, who drove an Evo X, told Daily Monitor.

Navigator Ssenyange added: "Second in Mbarara, second in Kabale and first here, you could not ask for more. To cap it all, winning the event sponsored by Shell who are our sponsors was a big bonus."

Third-placed Ambrose Byona and Derrick Lubambula, in a Hima Cement-sponsored Evo, was satisfied with his performance. "We are still in NRC race despite the Kabale set back. Thanks to my mechanics for preparing the car to last the course," Byona of Desh Rally Team (DRT) said. "The closed route is a big plus and that's how routes should be. It is cheaper for drivers as repairs of the car is minimal - even drivers with little budgets are not stretched."

Yassin Nasser, driving a Subaru N10 with Ali Katumba, also praised the route while Fred Wampamba in a Subaru N10 is hoping he can have an uninterrupted year for the rest of season. Kephar Walubi navigated by Susan Nakalema in Evo X thanked God for his fifth place finish and is looking forward to the Fort Portal and Pearl rallies.

42 crews started day two on Sunday but 21 dropped out including big names like Duncan Mubiru and Hassan Alwi.