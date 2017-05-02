Zimbabwe: Muller Confirmed As Zimplats Director

Zimbabwe's security services will not stand by while rogue elements belittle their Commander-in-Chief, warning that… Read more »

"Muller has a proven track record in the mining industry and is a highly rated leader in the industry," said Mhembere. Muller was appointed as the chief executive officer and an executive director of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited with effect from April 3. Muller holds a BSc Mining Engineering degree and has had a mining career spanning over a period of 27 years which has exposed him to multiple commodities, including platinum. - CAJ News

