The father of late racing car driver Gugu Zulu has died.

Peter Zulu died after battling cancer.

Family spokesperson Tseliso Motloheloa said a statement would be released later on Tuesday.

Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang told News24 he would be visiting the family later on Tuesday.

Zulu's death comes nearly a year after his son, South African rally champion Gugu Zulu, died while climbing Mount Kilimanjaro with his wife Letshego.

He was part of the Trek4Mandela expedition led by experienced mountaineer, Sibusiso Vilane.

Source: News24