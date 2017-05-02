2 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Gugu Zulu's Father Dies After Battling Cancer

Tagged:

Related Topics

The father of late racing car driver Gugu Zulu has died.

Peter Zulu died after battling cancer.

Family spokesperson Tseliso Motloheloa said a statement would be released later on Tuesday.

Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang told News24 he would be visiting the family later on Tuesday.

Zulu's death comes nearly a year after his son, South African rally champion Gugu Zulu, died while climbing Mount Kilimanjaro with his wife Letshego.

He was part of the Trek4Mandela expedition led by experienced mountaineer, Sibusiso Vilane.

Source: News24

South Africa

Axe Murder Accused Henri Van Breda Back in Court

Murder accused Henri van Breda is expected back in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.