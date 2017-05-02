1 May 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Time for Sanity and Clarity On SA's Nuclear Energy Plans

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Wayne Duvenage

Despite the pro-nuclear lobbyists' attempts to downplay the impact of last week's Western Cape High Court "nuclear" judgment, the ruling was a telling blow to Government's nuclear ambitions.

Of course the Western Cape High Court "nuclear" judgment last week wasn't the death knell that has been spoken of; however, the judgment has certainly applied the brakes and may have pushed the nuclear decision beyond the Zuma era, in which case the judgment could very well have been the fatal blow for a new nuclear energy build programme in South Africa.

Dr Kelvin Kemm, the Chairperson of Necsa (the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation) recently commented that "The anti-nuke lobby has had the platform to themselves not least because the nuclear industry has been quiet. This will change. Necsa and the nuclear industry intend to step up efforts to put the facts before the court of public opinion and to present a balanced and evidenced based case for nuclear energy as the right energy option for South Africa."

I'm afraid Dr Kemm is wrong. No one has any platform to themselves. The court of public opinion is open to all, with the only proviso that it needs to be accessed with...

South Africa

Rhinos From South Africa With Love

Rwanda officially has the big five game animals following the arrival of 10 rhinos from South Africa Tuesday morning. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.