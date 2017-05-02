South Africa: Time for Sanity and Clarity On SA's Nuclear Energy Plans

analysis

Despite the pro-nuclear lobbyists' attempts to downplay the impact of last week's Western Cape High Court "nuclear" judgment, the ruling was a telling blow to Government's nuclear ambitions.

Of course the Western Cape High Court "nuclear" judgment last week wasn't the death knell that has been spoken of; however, the judgment has certainly applied the brakes and may have pushed the nuclear decision beyond the Zuma era, in which case the judgment could very well have been the fatal blow for a new nuclear energy build programme in South Africa.

Dr Kelvin Kemm, the Chairperson of Necsa (the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation) recently commented that "The anti-nuke lobby has had the platform to themselves not least because the nuclear industry has been quiet. This will change. Necsa and the nuclear industry intend to step up efforts to put the facts before the court of public opinion and to present a balanced and evidenced based case for nuclear energy as the right energy option for South Africa."

I'm afraid Dr Kemm is wrong. No one has any platform to themselves. The court of public opinion is open to all, with the only proviso that it needs to be accessed with...