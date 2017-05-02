South Africa: Alleged Rhino Poachers Arrested Near East Lonon

press release

One of the operational strategies of the SAPS in the Province is to protect our marine and wild life resources. In line with the execution of this mandate, five men believed to be involved in rhino horn poaching were arrested near East London yesterday afternoon whilst on their way to a nearby private game reserve. Police officers pounced on the men after valuable information on their intentions and whereabouts were obtained by SAPS Crime Intelligence officers. The vehicle they were travelling in was stopped outside East London and the men aged between 26 to 46 years were arrested.

Three of the men are from Nelspruit and two are from King William's Town. They were in possession of a .308 hunting rifle, ammunition, an axe and hack saw. They will appear in the East London Magistrates' Court tomorrow on charges of Illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and conspiracy to commit a crime. The Provincial Commissioner of the Eastern Cape, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga said that the SAPS will not allow our wild life to be slaughtered and those contemplating to do so in the Eastern Cape must be forewarned. "I am also impressed with the good intelligence feed of information which allowed us to act and arrested the suspects before any harm could be done," she said.