South Africa: Prinsloo Welcomed Into Bulls Camp

The Blue Bulls Company (Pty) Ltd confirmed on Monday that former Springbok Sevens star, Boom Prinsloo, joined them on May 1 on a two year deal, having signed a contract until October 2019.

Prinsloo represented the Cheetahs in 51 matches in the Super Rugby competition and the Springbok Sevens team for two years and 15 tournaments and will be available to the Bulls and Blue Bulls team with immediate effect.

High Performance Manager at the BBC, Xander Janse van Rensburg, said there is great excitement in the squad about the arrival of Prinsloo.

"There can be no doubt that the arrival of Boom will bring a different element to our squad and we are pretty excited about that. Boom excelled in fifteens and sevens and not many players can say that. It does show how versatile he is as a player. He is also a strong leader on and off the field, another trait we want in our players."

Prinsloo said he is very pleased with his move to Pretoria.

"I needed a fresh challenge in my career and this is it. I had a great time in Bloemfontein and will only have good memories about the opportunities they created for me in Free State, but I felt that it was time for change. Few challenges greater than making the Vodacom Bulls squad comes across a player's career, so I am very keen to make the best of this opportunity. I am very positive to learn and contribute to the squad and union and cannot wait to start," the 28-year old loose forward said.

