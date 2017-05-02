South Africa: Depression and Sport - Frantisek Rajtoral and the Black Dog That's Become an Elephant

analysis

A week ago, professional footballer Frantisek Rajtoral became another preventable statistic. The black dog that bites has become a rampaging elephant. It's about time we tame it. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

It's been more than a week since Frantisek Rajtoral, a 31-year-old Czech international footballer, was found dead at his home in Turkey.

Rajtoral was ill, but not in the way you'd immediately think when somebody tells you they are unwell. In fact, Rajtoral's silent disease was so adept at hiding in plain sight that Gaziantepspor's president (the club he was playing for), Ibrahim Kizil said, said that "they were not aware of any problems".

The 31-year-old was one of hundreds of thousands of people - perhaps even more because of the stigma attached to dying this way - who died by taking their own life. His story is tragically common, but it should not be.

There will - and has been - some dissection in the wake of Rajtoral's death about how sport deals with professionals who are struggling. Broadly, the feeling is that it doesn't. While improvements have been made, the stigma is still strong and the duty of care post-playing is, in some cases, non-existent.

A study from...