South Africa: Proteas Women Lose Skipper to Injury

Proteas captain, Dané van Niekerk, will be out of action for four to six weeks after suffering an injury to her foot.

She has a Type 1 tear of the plantar capsule and is therefore ruled out of the upcoming Cricket South Africa (CSA) Women's Quadrangular Series in Potchefstroom, starting this weekend.

Coach Hilton Moreeng is saddened by the development but fully backs Van Niekerk to recover in time for the ICC Women's World Cup. He is also looking forward to seeing players stepping up and filling the gap she will leave behind.

"It's not ideal to lose our captain in the last stages of our preparation for the World Cup, but this is a good opportunity for someone to step up to the plate and fulfil this key all-rounder role in the squad," he said.

"We wish Dané a very speedy recovery and look forward to having her back." The selectors have confirmed that there will be no replacement named in Van Niekerk's place. An interim captain will be named soon.

Source: Sport24