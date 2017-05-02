2 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: CSA Announces 'Top-Up' Contract Players

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has approved the National Selection Panel's (NSP) recommended list of 15 players to be awarded CSA 'top up' contracts as well as the 21 players who will make up the High Performance (HP) squad.

"Our National Selectors work on a four-year succession plan and CSA awards 'top up' contracts to those franchise players considered part of the selectors immediate or future plans," said CSA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat.

"Each player has a Personal Development Plan (PDP) prepared and this plan is regularly reviewed and monitored by the SA 'A' Head Coach.

"The HP List of players has a particular focus on identifying talented black players who are then presented with an individualised PDP (Player Development Plan).

"This is a plan based on a Needs Analysis conducted by the Senior Provincial and Franchise coaches and which provides defined support to each player. This forms part of CSA's newly adopted Player Performance Plan (PPP). The aim is to grow and develop talented players and prepare them for future SA 'A' and National Team high performance."

CSA 'Top Up' Contracts (15):

Theunis de Bruyn (Knights), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Heino Kuhn (Titans), Sisanda Magala (Warriors), Aiden Markram (Titans), Mangaliso Mosehle (Highveld Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Duanne Olivier (Knights), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Dane Piedt (Cape Cobras), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Omphile Ramela (Cape Cobras), Jason Smith (Cape Cobras), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins)

CSA High Performance squad (21): Marques Ackerman (North West), Mbulelo Budaza (Knights), Okuhle Cele (KZN), Toni de Zorzi (Titans), Leus du Plooy (Knights), Bjorn Fortuin (Highveld Lions), Clyde Fortuin (Warriors), Dayyaan Galiem (Cape Cobras), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Dominic Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Simon Khomari (Cape Cobras), Patrick Kruger (Knights), George Linde (Cape Cobras), Sibonelo Makhanya (Dolphins), Karabo Mogotsi (Gauteng), Eddie Moore (Warriors), Tshepo Moreki (Cape Cobras), Wiaan Mulder (Highveld Lions), Lesiba Ngoepe (Warriors), Tshepo Ntuli (Knights), Lwandiswa Zuma (Dolphins).

