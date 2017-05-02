2 May 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Nutritional Stunting and Why SA Is Coming Up Short

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Statistically, the best predictor of an adult's economic potential is their height at two years old. Yet recent research tells us that two decades into democracy, a quarter of South African toddlers are nutritionally stunted. Stunting is costing us a staggering R40-billion each year and South Africa is lagging behind other countries at comparable income levels in overcoming it. Why? By MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

Last year, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim vowed to name and shame governments at the World Economic Forum which failed to commit to eradicating stunting by 2030.

There's a reason stunting is increasingly on national and global agendas: it's costly to overlook. But in South Africa, something has gone awry. Despite numerous interventions, stunting remains a serious problem. Why?

The first obstacle: it's not only a food issue. The second obstacle: grants aimed at improving nutrition aren't hitting the spot as hoped.

South Africa ranks 70th out of 132 countries for stunted growth rates and the third Global Nutrition Report, released at the end of 2016, found that South African children were worse off than their counterparts in many poorer countries, including Haiti, Senegal, Thailand, Libya and Mauritania.

Malnutrition and nutritional stunting are not...

South Africa

Energy Minister Says Government Will Appeal Nuclear Judgment

New energy minister Mmamoloko Kubayi may appeal last week's court judgement which found the government's proposed… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.