South Africa: Nutritional Stunting and Why SA Is Coming Up Short

Statistically, the best predictor of an adult's economic potential is their height at two years old. Yet recent research tells us that two decades into democracy, a quarter of South African toddlers are nutritionally stunted. Stunting is costing us a staggering R40-billion each year and South Africa is lagging behind other countries at comparable income levels in overcoming it. Why? By MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

Last year, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim vowed to name and shame governments at the World Economic Forum which failed to commit to eradicating stunting by 2030.

There's a reason stunting is increasingly on national and global agendas: it's costly to overlook. But in South Africa, something has gone awry. Despite numerous interventions, stunting remains a serious problem. Why?

The first obstacle: it's not only a food issue. The second obstacle: grants aimed at improving nutrition aren't hitting the spot as hoped.

South Africa ranks 70th out of 132 countries for stunted growth rates and the third Global Nutrition Report, released at the end of 2016, found that South African children were worse off than their counterparts in many poorer countries, including Haiti, Senegal, Thailand, Libya and Mauritania.

Malnutrition and nutritional stunting are not...