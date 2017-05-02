South Africa: Kings - We Can Achieve More With Time

The Kings made history over the weekend by winning back-to-back Super Rugby matches for the first time when they smashed the Rebels 44-3 in Port Elizabeth.

It was a result that followed a 26-24 win over the Waratahs in Sydney, and all of a sudden a franchise all too often associated with the negative has a sense of optimism surrounding it.

More pleasing than the win on Saturday was perhaps the manner of the win as the Kings scored some seriously well-worked and attractive tries while they also kept out the Rebels with a spirited defensive display.

But despite coach Deon Davids' side showing continued improvement this season, they are still expected to be one of two South African sides chopped from next year's competition when SANZAR cuts back from an 18-team tournament to a 15-team tournament.

The Kings have all but accepted their fate already, but Davids used the opportunity after the Rebels win to suggest that the Kings were on the right path and that, if given the proper resources and time, they could continue to unearth talent in the Eastern Cape while being competitive at the highest level.

"It's a huge step in showing that this franchise is important going forward," he said.

"If we get the opportunity to get more continuity and do it for longer periods of time and we're able to keep players together, there will be much more guys coming through to play at this level.

"Well done to the guys for taking charge and not letting setbacks get to them."

Davids said his side had shown tremendous character for not letting the uncertainty over their future impact on their performance.

"It's good to know that we can contribute. I've told the players that it's the first step for them, they've made history now," he said of the back-to-back wins.

"Now it's working on the legacy they want to leave. There's a pride that they've put in the Kings jersey now and they're playing a type of rugby that makes people excited about them.

"They'll start being role models for the kids in the broader franchise and that's what we want to achieve.

"The players start to understand what we want and they start to understand each other and it makes a big difference."

Captain Lionel Cronje was also pleased with his side's performance.

"The biggest reward tonight was our defensive effort, along with out attack. It's good that we've put a full game together," he said.

The Kings are on a bye this weekend before they host the Sharks at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on May 13.

