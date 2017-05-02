South Africa: Welcome Bye Week for Kings

Following two successive wins, the Southern Kings are welcoming the prospect of a bye week in Super Rugby.

The men from Port Elizabeth followed up a 26-24 win over the Waratahs in Sydney by thumping the Melbourne Rebels 44-3 at home last weekend.

They had returned from a three-week tour to Australia but put their bodies on the line to put the Rebels to the sword.

It was a momentous result for the Kings as it was the first time since their debut season in 2013 that they had won back-to-back matches in Super Rugby and it was also their biggest win ever in the competition.

"The guys are quite tired after the past four weeks," coach Deon Davids said.

"Most of the guys will now get a breather until next week. Some of them who haven't played a lot, will train with the EP Kings on Thursday."

The Southern Kings' next assignment is at home against the Sharks on May 13.

Meanwhile, captain and flyhalf Lionel Cronje, who left the field injured against the Rebels, revealed that he took a knock to the head but that it was not too severe.

Loosehead prop Justin Forewood also left the field with a foot injury.

Source: Sport24