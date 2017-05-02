South Africa: Justice Celebrates Freedom Month With Learners Through Dialogues

press release

Tlokwe - The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DOJ&CD) held a successful constitutional education session with secondary school students in North West Province on Wednesday April 26, 2017. Learners from various schools around Potchefstroom, Jouberton, Kanana and Khuma came together in celebration of Freedom Month. The event was also aimed at celebrating South Africa's constitutional democracy through interacting with learners. The day started with a tour around male and female sections of Potchefstroom Correctional Centre, with the aim of giving learners first-hand experience of how prison life looks like.

The DOJ&CD through Motshabi Setlhako-Maliehe, Director Legal indicated that the purpose of the event was to sit with learners, have dialogues with them, with the main objective of indicating that crime does not pay. "You were given an opportunity to have an eyewitness experience of how life behind bars looks and feel like. We do this because we don't want to see you there, we encourage you to go back to your fellow learners and community members to share the experience with them. We have chosen you to be ambassadors of Justice Crime Prevention Security (JPCS) cluster, so that you can tell others that crime does not pay, and further advise them to choose positive lifestyle", said Setlhako-Maliehe.

Tsietsi Malema(Mr) Regional Head for DOJ&CD North West Region, encouraged learners to engage on dialogues each time they want to raise issues. Malema said learners should talk over issues and not fight over them. "When you go back to your respective home and engage with your peers, quote the constitution, tell them that in terms of section 21 of the Bill of Rights, you are violating my right to freedom of movement. Given the experience of how young people are filling our Correctional Centres, I asked myself as to whether should my tax build more prisons or houses, schools and clinics. So we are saying that you should take education serious and contribute positively in building better and safe communities", said Malema.

Offenders from Potchefstroom Correctional Centre were afforded an opportunity to tell leaners how cruel and devastating life in prison is like. They all spoke in one voice which discouraged young people from bad company and envying life of others. Speaking in soft voice, head facing downward and also with remorse was Given Setehane, who kept on saying "serious" every time he spoke. That was because learners kept on laughing when he spoke, maybe as a sign of disbelieve. "Prison is filled with more negatives than positives. You enter it as straight and healthy male, and upon release you are gay and HIV positive. I have seen many horrifying things in prison, people chopped into pieces, murdered and raped. Don't allow five minutes of fame to take away your life for good, gangsterism is not good, kingpins use you for their personal interest, and you live for others and forget about yourself, so you end up being completely destroyed" said Setehane.

Nono Sifika, female offender with a degree in law, indicated how crime ripped off her career and marriage. "My parents did their best in educating me, and my husband used to advise me to desist from criminal activities till one day the hand of law caught up with me. When I started attending my first trial, I was one month pregnant, as I attended different cases court after court, I was about to give birth. I thought the magistrate would be lenient in sentencing me, that did not matter to him. Don't allow yourself to be tempted by fake fleshy lifestyle portrayed by criminals and media, that will take your freedom away", said Sifika.

Learners were also given the platform to engage with various officials on matters of constitution and related topics. They demonstrated vigour and level of maturity which properly natured, will yield positive results. "I would like to thank the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development together with their stakeholders by providing us with this opportunity of a life, which gave us motivation to familiarize ourselves with the constitution and refrain from any thought or participation in criminal activities. Indeed we will study the constitution, and use it as our base for the rule of law" said Raymond Matshe from Promosa Secondary School in Potchefstroom.

The Department of Correctional Service played a pivotal role in arranging the prison tour and making offenders available to tell learners about the dangers of crime. Tebogo Magadlela(Ms), indicated that offenders need support during their period at the correctional facility and even when they are released. Magadlela pleaded with community members not to further punish offenders and ex-offenders with humiliating words and in other ways. "On the same breath, we also as officials need support and cooperation from families and all stakeholders involved in making sure that we all contribute towards the rehabilitation of offenders, as that is a process which need strong partnership" said Magadlela.

The offenders left many asking for more with their mesmerizing performance. The mixed choir performed their lungs out with soothing melodic voices, showing that talent knows no boundaries.

