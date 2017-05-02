2 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Peace Corps Bill Suffers Setback in Senate

By Hassan Adebayo

The Senate has stepped down the bill to establish the Nigerian Peace Corps, after lawmakers opposed its passage.

The setback, Tuesday, followed the presentation of the committee on the bill chaired by Bayero Nafada.

But rather than take votes for the bill's passage for a third reading, senators, including deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, and minority leader, Godswill Akpabio, argued against its passage.

They cited the lawsuit involving the head of the peace corps and the police.

More to come.

