Nigeria: Gunboats, Marine Police Deploy to Trouble Oku Iboku Communities, Uran As 50 People Are Feared Killed

Uyo — Following incidence of regular attacks on waterline communities of Oku Iboku, Itu and Uran Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom State, gunboats and marine Police have been deployed by the state police command to patrol the environment.

This is coming as no fewer than 50 persons were feared killed in a reported dawn raid of the fishing communities by armed militia suspected to be from the neigbouring Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State at the weekend.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Donald Awunah, who disclosed this yesterday said he was yet to be fully briefed on the latest attack on the communities urging members of the public to report any suspicious movement to the security operatives for necessary action.

He said: "Someone called me that some hoodlums were attacking fishing port but no details on as to where the place is located," hence the need for members of the public to always volunteer information on threat and other criminal activities within their neighbourhoods.

He said the police in the state would stop at nothing to ensure lives and properties were well secured in the state and warned criminal elements to refrain from taking laws into their hands.

The Chairman of Uran Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State had said the latest attach happened at Akpan Mfrekim community in Akan Obio, a fishing settlements in his territory.

According to him "the protracted crises have forced the remaining people to flee from the communities to seek refuge elsewhere."

Adding that, "farming and fishing, which are the major sources of livelihood of my people have been gravely affected by the unannounced invasion of our communities by the invaders from Odukpani."

The council boss called for the cooperation of security agencies by stepping up surveillance and protection to forestall future attack of the communities.

He also urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and other interventionist agencies to assist in resettling the displaced people of the areas.