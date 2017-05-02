2 May 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Mzbel Gives Free Healthcare, Food and Clothes On May Day

By Alex Ohene

Nana Akua Amoah Belinda known in showbiz as Mzbel had the second edition of Mzbel Mobile Clinic on May Day giving free healthcare to thousands.

The event which happened at Bukom Square, Jamestown in Accra gave several Ghanaians the chance to check their health status. Patients were also given free medicine to treat their sickness.

Mzbel on the day also gave them food, drinks, clothes and other items to help their living condition. There was also a dance competition as a source of entertainment.

According to Mzbel, the event will happen May Day next at same place.

