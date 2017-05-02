Nigeria: One Tests Positive As Pilots, Others Undergo Alcohol, Drug Tests

Lagos — The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has conducted a random alcohol and drug tests on 87 licensed aviation personnel following the directive by the Director General, Capt. Mukhtar Usman.

One crew member tested positive to psychoactive substance, Tetrahydro-Cannabinol (marijuana) in the exercise conducted by Medical Assessors from the Aeromedical Department of the NCAA.

The identity of the official who tested negative was not disclosed. However he has had his licence withdrawn for violating the NCAA Act, the authority's spokesman, Sam Adurogboye confirmed yesterday.

Adurogboye added that the medical certificate and license of the aircrew has been suspended for 180 days.

"In addition, the crew member shall within 7 (seven) days of receipt of Letter of Sanction, hand over the License to the Authority's Director of Licensing (DOL)", he said.

A total of 29 personnel were tested, comprising 10 pilots and 19 cabin crew members from Air Peace while nine Pilots and 32 Cabin crew members were tested from Medview Airlines.

Others were from Air Navigation Service Providers, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) where 10 licensed controllers and six trainees from the Control Tower and TRACON Centre were tested.

The NCAA spokesman said the tests will be carried out periodically to rid the industry of menace of crew members and ATCs conducting flight operations in the country.