Nigeria: Domestic Violence: I Have Never Assaulted my Wife - Mercy Aigbe's husband

Estranged husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, Lanre Gentry has denied the domestic violence allegation levelled against him after the photos of the battered face of his wife, Mercy Aigbe went viral on the internet over the weekend.

The hotelier, who posted a note on his Instagram page, urging followers to “Say no to promiscuous and irresponsible women”, has denied the allegation. He has since taken down his old post as he shared the photo of him and his wife, saying “I love my wife, in an exchange with a follower, adding “I never assaulted his wife.”

“I know that my wife did not have a hand in this because I have never assaulted her. I love her so much,”he wrote on his Instagram page. Lanre’s reaction came as Aigbe also took to her Instagram page weekend, to advice women against domestic violence with a post that reads, ‘Say No to Domestic Violence…Only a coward hits a woman! Real Men don’t hit Meanwhile, amid her troubled marriage, Aigbe went to Church yesterday, “to worship King of Kings.”.

She wrote on her instagram page, “I’m off to church to worship King of King. Absolutely loving my outfit from @mag diva.” The couple’s 7-year-old marriage reportedly became messier,weekend, after the actress alleged violent assault by her husband who accused her of having extra-marital affairs.