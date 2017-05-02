Rwanda: Masudi Returns to Rayon's Dugout

Rayon Sports head coach Djuma Masudi has returned to the club's dugout following a one-week suspension and will take charge of today's league game against Gicumbi FC at Stade de Kigali his afternoon, the club has said.

Masudi was dramatically suspended on Monday last week over what the club management described as inappropriate conduct.

The surprise suspension, which attracted criticism from different circles, came just two days after the runaway league leaders were knocked out of this year's Total CAF Confederation Cup by Nigeria's Rivers United.

Club officials accused him of skipping vital club meetings without communication, a breakdown in his working relationship with his backroom staff, and a penchant for taking unilateral decisions.

One of his assistants however rejected the accusations.

Speaking to Times Sport on Tuesday, Rayon Sports secretary general Olivier Gakwaya confirmed that Masudi was back and would take charge today's league fixture. "He resumed his duties on Moday and subsequently oversaw the training sessions."

In Masudi's absence, Rayon Sports played two games under the tutelage of assistant coach Maurice 'Maxso' Nshimiyimana and won both.

They include the return leg of the last 32 of the Peace Cup against second division side Rugende FC which they won 3-0 and a league match against Musanze FC last Saturday which ended 1-0 in favour of the league leaders.

Masudi returns just days after his main striker, Malian international Moussa Camara, reportedly escaped from camp (on Friday last week) and the club admits they do not know the whereabouts of their summer signing yet.

"We are yet to know his whereabouts, however he still has a contract with us and there is no team he can join without our consent," Gakwaya said.

According to some reports, the Malian striker is in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he is said to have offers from several clubs that wanted to acquire his services - interests that were reportedly turned down by Rayon Sports.

The Peace Cup holders signed the 22-year old Malian in August last year on a two-year contract from Tunisia's Avenir sportif de Kasserine and he has far scored eight goals this season.

Meanwhile, if Rayon bag all the three points today, they will open a 10-point gap on the top of the Rwanda Azam Premier League and will still have a game in hand, with their closest rivals having five games left to the end of the season.