Uganda: Commission of Inquiry Into Land Matters Finally Begins Work

Kampala — The Commission of Inquiry into land acquisition and management has finally started its work, five months after it was installed by President Museveni.

In December last year, President Museveni appointed Court of Appeal judge, Catherine Bamugemereire to head the seven-man committee to probe into land matters that have become highly controversial in the land. But the Commission had been held up for several months due to lack of funds.

"We have a confirmation that some startup funds have been released through the ministry of Lands for the commission to start its work," the press statement released by Judiciary's senior communications officer, Solomon Muyita yesterday quoted Justice Bamugemereire.

The Commission is expected to inquire into the effectiveness of law, policies and processes of land acquisition, land administration, land management and land registration in the country.

According to the press statement, the Commission has already set up its secretariat at the National Records Centre and Archives under the Ministry of Public Service at Plot 8-10 Lourdel in Wandegeya, Kampala.

Public hearings will be conducted in Kampala and other districts across the country. The Commission is expected to submit an interim report to the President within a period of three months from the date of its first hearing. The final report of its findings and recommendations are to be submitted within six months from the date of its first hearing.

Justice Bamugemereire will work alongside other commissioners such as former Mengo minister, Robert Ssebunnya, Ms Mary Oduka Ochan, Ms Joyce Gunze Habaasa, Dr Rose Nakayi, former Attorney General, Fredrick Ruhindi and Mr George Bagonza Tinkamanyire. The support team include, Ms Olive Kazaarwe Mukwaya (commission secretary), Dr Douglas Singiza (Assistant Secretary-Research), leading Kampala advocate, Mr Ebert Byenkya (lead counsel) and Mr John Bosco Rujagaata Suuza (Assistant Lead counsel.