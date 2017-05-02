2 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: AU Forces Battle Militants in Lower Shabelle Region

The African Union forces in Somalia (AMISOM) were reported to have engaged in a fierce gunfight with Al shabaab militants in Lower Shabelle region.

The skirmish happened in the vicinity of No. 50 area, when armed fighters belonging to Al shabaab tried to storm an army outpost manned by Burundian soldiers serving with AMISOM.

There were unconfirmed reports of casualties on both sides.

The militants encountered a fierce resistance from AU troops during the battle, according to local authorities who also confirmed that several civilians were killed in the attack.

