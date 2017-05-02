Somalia: Gunmen Wound Govt Soldier in Mogadishu

Gunmen thought to be Al shabaab assassins have shot and wounded a government soldier in Somali capital Mogadishu on Tuesday morning. The soldier was attacked by two men armed with pistols as he left a Garage at Hawo Tako area in Mogadishu's Wadajir district, according to a witness who spoke to Radio Shabelle.
The victim who was only identified as Shabaqle was critically wounded in the attack, and taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, the source added. The gunmen fled the scene, before the Police authorities arrived, and began an investigation.