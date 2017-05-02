Somalia: Gunmen Wound Govt Soldier in Mogadishu

SOMALIA is under criticism following the execution of some children suspected to be members of the Al-Shabaab terror… Read more »

The victim who was only identified as Shabaqle was critically wounded in the attack, and taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, the source added. The gunmen fled the scene, before the Police authorities arrived, and began an investigation.

Gunmen thought to be Al shabaab assassins have shot and wounded a government soldier in Somali capital Mogadishu on Tuesday morning. The soldier was attacked by two men armed with pistols as he left a Garage at Hawo Tako area in Mogadishu's Wadajir district, according to a witness who spoke to Radio Shabelle.

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.