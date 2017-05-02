2 May 2017

GroundUp (Cape Town)

South Africa: UCT Students Treat Prisoners to a Touch of Beauty

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bernard Chiguvare

"It is a surprise that there are people out there who care for us"

Twenty University of Cape Town law students shelved their books on Saturday to spend time pampering hundreds of women prisoners at Pollsmoor prison.

Beauty treatments were offered to 293 sentenced prisoners and 333 awaiting trial prisoners, according to Pollsmoor communications department.

For the students it was a chance to interact with prisoners and hear their stories and their plans for their future after serving their sentences.

The event was organised by Beauty Behind Bars, a non-profit organisation whose mission is to equip the prisoners with beauty skills which they can use to make a living. In the long run the organisation would like to establish a training academy in Pollsmoor where women prisoners can train for a certificate in beauty skills.

Cleo Jacobs, founder of Beauty Behind Bars, said the organisation was designed to share love with forgotten, rejected and neglected women living behind bars.

UCT law student Aysha Lotter, the community service coordinator, said it was important for law students to interact with vulnerable groups.

The prisoners were given manicures and skin and hair treatments.

South Africa

Coup Plotter Charged With Incitement to Commit Murder

The case involving a man accused of plotting to assassinate President Jacob Zuma, members of the Gupta family and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.